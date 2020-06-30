Fuel Cycle Partners with 0ptimus Analytics for Powerful People-Based Activation Software

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, Inc. the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies partners with 0ptimus Analytics. 0ptimus transforms data-driven insight on how people think, feel and act into predictive models and people-based audiences for activation at scale. Fuel Cycle's partnership with 0ptimus Analytics gives users the power to transform first party customer intelligence and consumer insight from Fuel Cycle survey panels and online communities into bespoke first party people-based audiences for activation at scale via addressable media, marketing and CRM activation.

Benefits for Users:

Activate Research Insight – Transform people-based insight into people-based audiences for activation at scale, anywhere, anytime.

First Party Audiences – Drive key business outcomes in the experience economy with the precision, personalization and relevance.

More Impact, Less Cost – Inspire more impactful creative briefs, facilitate more efficient media campaigns and enable more effective marketing investment.

"The future of market research is tied to the ability to combine stated preference with opt-in behavioral data for insights that are actionable, scalable, and impactful for brands," says Rick Kelly, Chief Product Officer at Fuel Cycle, "Our partnership with 0ptimus will help our customers enhance ROI in marketing spend and identify new revenue sources."

"Together with Fuel Cycle, we're amplifying the business impact of customer intelligence for brands by transforming high-impact customer insight into bespoke, scaled, people-based audiences for activation," said Katie Casavant, President of 0ptimus Analytics. "The result is one-of-a-kind, direct-from-insights audiences that deliver better consumer experiences and drive sustained brand growth."

There are countless potential outcomes for users who leverage both solutions together for more powerful data gathering. Here are some specific use cases:

Increase the ROI of Insights – Transform first party research, intelligence and insight on brand preference, perception, motivation, feedback, purchase drivers, etc. into first party audiences for activation at scale.

Activate Consumer Segmentation – Convert discrete segments of strategically important consumers into scaled, activation-ready people-based audiences.

Optimize Product Launches – Support new product launches with Precision Audiences to drive loyalty, and Targeted Reach Audiences to drive trial.

Reduce Acquisition Costs – Differentiate target consumers from non-target consumers; divest spending on Non-Target Populations and invest spending on Best Prospect Audiences.

Engage Creative and Media Colleagues – Inform the development of creative marketing collateral with insights gathered from richly profiled, activation-ready first party audiences.

How It Works:

Users can now match Fuel Cycle survey panel, online community and continuous research response data to 0ptimus National Consumer File data, to build predictive models and to scale bespoke first party people-based audiences for activation. 0ptimus uses proven scientific modeling algorithms, testing and scoring methodologies – powered by 0ptimus' first party data and delivered with full model performance transparency and rich audience insights. Fuel Cycle clients own the bespoke first party people-based audiences 0ptimus builds for them, and can activate them whenever, wherever, as often as desired for a single fixed rate fee.

