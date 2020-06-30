HKATG and CGWIC signed a strategic partnership cooperation agreement

HONG KONG, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 21st century, the rapid development of international commercial space industry is recognized as one of the most innovative and explosive industries. As the first commercial organization member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group, Ltd. (HKATG) is committed to launching the "Golden Bauhinia" low-orbit satellite constellation as the industry core, focusing on the layout of regional space satellite big data services, building space industry infrastructure, serving regional aerospace commercialization needs, promoting marketization of space technology, and making up for regional commercial gap in the space industry of the Greater Bay Area.

Recently, based on the principle of equality and mutual benefit, HKATG has signed a strategic partnership cooperation agreement with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC). CGWIC is the only commercial organization authorized by the Chinese government to operate commercial launches, provide satellites and carry out international space technology cooperation, while providing professional personnel training and other aerospace system integration services as well as carrying out international operations and professional services for aerospace technology application products.

The cooperation includes joint development of the Golden Bauhinia constellation system design, satellite design, research and development, testing, launch and in-orbit delivery. HKATG will purchase the Golden Bauhinia series of low-orbit satellite systems, supporting ground facilities and related services from CGWIC. In addition, the two sides will conduct in-depth cooperation in commercial deep space exploration, data application services and product promotion, space talent training and capacity-building, etc. This cooperation is an important milestone for HKATG to pioneer international commercial satellite business, and it will use its strategic partner's commercial space channels and international advantages to jointly develop the extremely high-end market, laying a solid foundation for HKATG to become an advanced international space enterprise.

About HKATG

Founded in September 2019 by eleven of the world's leading aerospace scientists and HKFIHG, HKATG is the first commercial aerospace enterprise in Hong Kong. In November 2019, it became the first organization member recognized by International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

About CGWIC

Founded in 1980, CGWIC is a commercial agency authorized by the Chinese government to provide commercial launch, satellite systems and space technology cooperation, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. Committed to the internationalization of China's space industry, it has developed into a space products and services system integrator.

