ThayerMahan and UCONN Collaborate on Electronic Warfare Training

GROTON, Conn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over twenty employees from ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solution, recently completed Electronic Warfare (EW) training. The course curriculum was developed, and taught, by the University of Connecticut (UCONN) School of Engineering professor, Dr. Francis (Frank) Chan, former Science Advisor to the Commander U.S. Submarine Force. The course was offered through the UCONN Avery Point campus and focused on threat recognition, mission planning, conduct of future operations, and other tactical actions such as threat avoidance, targeting, and homing. Topics covered in detail included: Radio frequency modeling, antennas, radios and phones, radio detection and direction finding, software defined radio and cyber warfare.

ThayerMahan continues to expand its autonomous maritime sensing capabilities and this training is designed to expand the in-house cadre of EW watchstanders for its EW/RF sensing system – SeaWatch. The hands-on training the ThayerMahan team received will enhance the company's real-world tactical and signal analysis capability and reinforce its ability to efficiently provide multi-sensor, full spectrum Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) coverage for its government and commercial clients. ____________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Chan stated, "This is an example of collaboration between academia and industry to facilitate timely update on radio frequency technologies that is highly relevant to both entities."

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit or contact directly at info@thayermahan.com.

