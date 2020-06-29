Skanska Signs Additional Contract for Hospital Expansion Project in Arlington, USA, for USD 96 M, About SEK 896 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with existing client Virginia Hospital Center for an expansion project of site work, a new outpatient pavilion and parking garage in Arlington, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 96 M, about SEK 896 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2020.

The new six-story outpatient pavilion will house physical therapy examination and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging suites, clinics for examinations and six operating rooms. The parking garage includes three levels below grade and six levels above grade sized to hold 1,700 cars.

Construction began in June 2019 and is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

