Betsson enters the US online sports betting market in Colorado

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsson will enter the US online sports betting market by signing an agreement with its partner Dostal Alley Casino who will provide market access for Business-to-Consumer (B2C) online sports betting in the US state of Colorado. Betsson plans to launch its proprietary sportsbook in the first part of 2021, after regulatory approval.

This is a strategic move reflecting Betsson's drive to grow in new regulated markets, providing access for Betsson to the rapidly expanding online sports betting market in the US. The agreement is for an initial term of 10 years. This initiative is a first and cautious step into the US market, designed to benefit Betsson with key learnings, brand presence and initial customers. This new market entry reflects Betsson's general business strategy of prudence where the aim is to grow in a financially safe manner, with low risk, ensuring a long term sustainable and growing business.

Betsson has the ambition to build US presence, initially with a small office in Colorado. Betsson's vision is to create the best user experiences in the market, tailored to regional customer needs and differences. The move also gives Betsson an opportunity to showcase the strength of its sportsbook in the US market and supports the ambition to sell its proprietary sportsbook to Business-to-Business (B2B) customers in the future.

Colorado was the 18th state in the US to legalise online sports betting effective from 1 May this year, allowing 33 licences, each to include one, so called, `skin'. Gambling duty is 10% on Gross Gaming Revenue and customers are allowed to register and bet online while within the state borders. The online sports betting market in Colorado is estimated to reach approximately $200 million at saturation (source H2GC). Colorado is a wealthy state in the top-third of the US states by GDP with nearly six million inhabitants and growing. It is both a tech and sports hub with its own teams in major American sporting leagues.

CinDee Spellman, CFO of Dostal Alley Casino comments: "As a company with over 28 years in the gaming business, we are thrilled to welcome Betsson to the US as we partner with them for online sports betting in Colorado. With their decades of experience in online gaming we are confident that they will bring the very best experience to players in the Centennial State!"

Pontus Lindwall, CEO and President of Betsson AB says: "I am very excited to reach this milestone, further expanding Betsson's global reach by entering a new continent through the fast-growing online market in the US. Dostal Alley Casino has more than 60 years of experience of doing business in Colorado and will play an important role in our journey to build US presence. The whole country has a strong culture of gambling and is now experiencing online penetration at accelerated pace, where consumers are transitioning from traditional retail outlets to also now bet on their mobile devices. We have followed the development in the US closely since the possibility of a repeal of the PASPA and have carefully considered ways to enter the market. We are now looking forward to exploring the potential with our proprietary sportsbook."

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB (publ) is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable manner, primarily in locally regulated markets. Betsson AB is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Caps (BETS). www.betssonab.com

