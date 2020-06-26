NORESCO and U.S. Navy Break Ground on Cogeneration System to Enhance Resiliency at Naval Submarine Base New London

GROTON, Conn., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NORESCO, a national leader in energy efficiency, resiliency and infrastructure solutions, participated today in the ceremonial groundbreaking of a cogeneration and microgrid system expansion at Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE NLON). The work is being performed through a 21-year, $169.3 million energy savings performance contract (ESPC). The ESPC project will support 100% of the power requirements for SUBASE NLON's mission-critical piers and nuclear submarines in port in the event of grid outages.

CAPT Todd Moore, Commanding Officer, SUBASE NLON, hosted the event and in his delivered remarks said, "These cogeneration and microgrid projects will ensure reliable, cost-effective, and uninterrupted electric power to support the base's dual mission: to deploy combat-ready submarines and crews, and train professional submariners."

The new cogeneration system will provide 10.75 MW of electrical power generation capacity and generate steam heat for mission-critical waterfront operations and training buildings.

CAPT Kevin Bartoe, Director for Facilities and Environmental at Headquarters for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), said, "This ESPC will provide decades of resilient and reliable electrical power capacity to SUBASE NLON. It aligns perfectly with the Secretary of the Navy's Installation Energy Resilience Strategy providing essential utilities service to our submarine fleet."

The project also includes other energy conservation measures for electrical infrastructure upgrades, steam distribution system improvements, lighting upgrades and a new base-wide energy management controls system. The SUBASE NLON ESPC is expected to generate energy and operational savings for the Navy, paying for the project over an 18-year period.

"NORESCO is extremely honored and proud to be working with the Navy on this critical energy infrastructure project," said Neil Petchers, president and chief executive officer, NORESCO. "This ESPC project, which includes 18 years of ongoing operations, maintenance, repair and replacement services, will be a key component in securing reliable, resilient and efficient power integrated into a cybersecure base-wide microgrid."

The project is expected to be operational in late 2022.

