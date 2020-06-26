Alpha Omega Construction Group to Offer GAF Energy's Innovative Solar Roof Systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Construction Group Inc., the leading roofing contractor in the Southeast and one of the most respected in the industry, is the first roofing company in North Carolina to offer GAF Energy's roof-integrated solar systems for homeowners. Alpha Omega customers can now install an energy-generating solar roof and decrease their reliance on utility power.

Solar roofing systems are well-known to generate energy and help reduce monthly electric bills. With a GAF Energy solar roof installed by Alpha Omega, residents throughout the Southeast can take advantage of the region's fast-growing solar trend with a warranty that is backed by GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer.

"Alpha Omega puts the homeowner first with a best-in-class roof installation. With GAF Energy as our partner, there is now a solar roofing system we can recommend that installs easily and provides waterproofing. Simply put, GAF Energy solar is a fantastic product," said Mike Al-Hassan, Vice President Alpha Omega. "A solar roof is a key offering in what we can give our customers, and we are glad to offer this to help homeowners reduce their monthly electric bills."

"Alpha Omega sets the standard for trusted roofing in the Southeast, and their move into solar is fantastic news for the region. At GAF Energy, we believe that solar is the future of roofing. We're proud to be working with the region's roofing leader to deliver that future," said Martin DeBono, President at GAF Energy. "Together, we can offer the best roof-integrated solar product and provide tremendous value to the homeowner."

The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, easy installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels – which are usually drilled through the roof's shingles – GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and requires no penetration of the roofing membrane. GAF Energy uses premium solar panels to optimize power output with a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal, combined with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield to reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

Area homeowners interested in the new solar roof can contact Alpha Omega at: (844) 704-ROOF or INFO@Alpha-Omegainc.com

About Alpha Omega Constructions Group Inc.

Alpha Omega provides homeowners, businesses, and home builders with the quality work and craftsmanship they deserve. Our professionals have been the most reliable choice and serve our community with industry leading roofing solutions. We are a GAF Master Elite, Licensed, Bonded, and Fully Insured Residential and Commercial General Contracting Company. We are family-owned and operated, and serve to protect. https://alpha-omegainc.com/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also provides commercial tax equity funding for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit https://www.gaf.energy

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-omega-construction-group-to-offer-gaf-energys-innovative-solar-roof-systems-301084425.html

SOURCE GAF Energy