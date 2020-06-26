ETI Software Announces Strategic Deal with Microsoft Delivering Intelligent Service Management to Telecom Providers

ATLANTA, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETI Software Solutions , a global leader in communications technology and services for 25 years, today announced a strategic deal with Microsoft to help telecom service providers improve subscriber experience, reduce inefficiencies and cost, and offer next gen services more reliably and affordably. Through this deal, service providers can utilize the ETI Service Management Platform (SMP) on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365, offering a comprehensive yet modular, integrated solution that empowers CEOs to CSRs to proactively address subscriber-facing issues to operate more efficiently.

Amid fierce competition, unprecedented demand and commoditization, successful service providers need to focus on process and technology simplification, while seeking insight from their systems to keep subscribers happy and find new ways to grow. ETI SMP provides business processes and tools for sales, customer service, field service, network operations, and subscriber management, including device management, lifecycle service orchestration and service rating. Modules based on TM Forum standards enable a service-oriented, highly automated and efficient approach to telecommunications business operations and application integration.

"Microsoft Dynamics 365, TM Forum standards and ETI's telecom expertise creates a platform that removes siloes across billing, customer service, field service, and network operations resulting in holistic insight for service providers and better subscriber experience," said Jeff Fraleigh, President of ETI Software Solutions.

As a Microsoft ISV partner, ETI has used the Microsoft Common Data Model, Dynamics 365 business processes, and user interface to deliver an innovative telecom service management suite. "We're pleased to see ETI's industry expertise combined with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform to benefit our mutual telecommunication, media and broadband service provider customers," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corp.

ETI's Microsoft Dynamics for Telecom is available on Microsoft AppSource here.

For more information about ETI Software Solutions, visit www.etisoftware.com or email media@etisoftware.com

About ETI Software Solutions: A global leader in communications technology and services, ETI Software Solutions delivers the tools that Telecom Service Providers need to manage complex systems efficiently, reduce operating costs, improve customer experience and generate new revenue. For more information, visit www.etisoftware.com or email media@etisoftware.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eti-software-announces-strategic-deal-with-microsoft-delivering-intelligent-service-management-to-telecom-providers-301083775.html

SOURCE ETI Software Solutions