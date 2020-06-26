Intercept Music, A Sanwire Corp Subsidiary, Signs Agreement With UK-based Company, Adding Unmatched Array of Automated Social Media Integrations

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") (OTC:SNWR) announced today that it has executed an agreement with a UK-based software company to significantly expand its marketing service offerings for independent artists worldwide.

By the terms of the agreement, Intercept will expand its already robust suite of social media scheduling and publishing tools, strengthening its global appeal to independent artists. With the new integrations, Intercept now offers rapid-fire publishing and scheduling to the world's most popular platforms, including Instagram, Facebook Groups and Pages, Twitter, Linked-In and YouTube, among others. Along with campaign and graphic design support, Intercept offers independent artists a powerful set of capabilities unmatched by any similar service.

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

"The current global pandemic has pushed our lives online in ways we never imagined, and it's more important than ever for independent artists to dominate their social media space and connect with fans as a key step to earning revenue," said Intercept Music President Tod Turner. "By integrating social media marketing directly with the music distribution, artists can quickly and seamlessly promote their music to global audiences. Our latest set of tools gives artists the support they need, so they can continue to create great music."

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com .

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com .

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

