Xerris Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation

Calgary software engineering company joins an elite group of consulting firms

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Xerris announced that it has reached the second-highest tier in Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner network – AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. AWS is the largest provider of cloud computing services in the world.

"We are incredibly proud of earning the AWS Advanced Partner status," said Jonathan McCracken, CTO at Xerris. "This accreditation demonstrates our expertise and focus on cloud-native microservices and infrastructure as code on AWS."

The accreditation also speaks to Xerris's track record of successfully migrating digital applications from static hosting environments to a fully managed cloud infrastructure.

Xerris played a key role in delivering a world-class last-mile delivery solution for BURNCO Landscape Centres Inc allowing it to accelerate its order delivery and tracking platform.

"Xerris continues to be a leader in the technology and digital transformation space bringing in high-quality talent, attention to detail, and a drive to put their client's vision first in all of their deliverables," said Morgan Martel, President of BURNCO Landscape Centres Inc.

The advanced partner accreditation allows Xerris to work more closely with AWS, ensuring the Calgary-based consulting group continues to develop its expertise and deliver high-quality architecture on the AWS Cloud.

About Xerris

Xerris works with its clients to craft innovative cloud-focused solutions to complex business problems. They specialize in cloud migration, digital transformation, and microservice deployments leveraging the AWS cloud platform.

Contact:

Jeremy Tooley, CEO

Xerris Inc.

Phone: 587-327-9997

Email: jeremy@xerris.com

Web: https://www.xerris.com

