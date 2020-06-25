Callbox Logistics and Insight Hospitality Sign Strategic Partnership

DALLAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callbox Logistics and Insight Hospitality are proud to announce a new strategic partnership.

Insight Hospitality, a multi-line manufacturer's representative group based in the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex, is now representing Callbox in the Hospitality industry. Insight Hospitality is a solution-based company focused on offering its customers great products and services.

Callbox Logistics provides services for clients and projects offering complete logistics solutions including inventory management, storage, eCommerce fulfillment, delivery and installation services utilizing their proprietary technology. Callbox works with top hotel companies, senior care communities, retailers, and commercial real estate operators across the country to provide a full-service logistics solution.

Callbox Logistics is the sister company of Callbox Storage, a full-service self-storage company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

