Ascent360 To Amplify Omnichannel Marketing At Blue Mountain

GOLDEN, Colo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a top customer database platform (CDP) provider, is partnering with Blue Mountain Resort to expand omnichannel outreach. The resort chose Ascent360 for its reputation as a leader executing proven marketing campaigns for the resort industry.

Blue Mountain Resort is a family-focused, all-seasons resort in the Pocono Mountains, 90 minutes from both Philadelphia and New York. Home to 40 ski trails, 16 lifts and the biggest vertical drop of any location in Pennsylvania, Blue Mountain is a popular skiing destination, but also features year-round activities such as camping, hiking and kids' adventure courses.

To draw year-round business to these family-friendly offerings, Blue Mountain wanted to send personalized offers to customers through diverse channels. However, their resources were limited, and customer data was siloed in disconnected systems, including point-of-sale software, lift-ticket scanners and equipment rental databases.

"As a family-oriented resort, we wanted to engage our customers on a personal level with messaging that fits their interests and lifestyle," says Barbara Green, owner and president at Blue Mountain Resort. "But with data about their behavior stuck in separate systems, we couldn't get actionable insights — and even if we could have, our one-person marketing team wouldn't have been able to reach all of them efficiently."

Using the Ascent360 CDP, Green says, Blue Mountain will consolidate customer information into a single database for complete visibility. This will enable them to target emails to segments such as skiers, hikers and families. Best of all, she adds, they'll be able to automate omnichannel marketing efforts, expanding messaging frequency and adding channels such as SMS text.

"Blue Mountain is growing 10 to 15 percent year over year, and we want to keep the momentum going by creating more sophisticated campaigns," Green says. "Ascent360 is known as a leader in this space, and we're confident the platform will help us amplify our voice in the market."

"Our proven, best-practice marketing campaigns will enable Blue Mountain to maximize their resources and quickly drive results," says Scott Buelter, president and ceo at Ascent360. "Through smart segmentation and authentic communication, they'll build trust with families and drive business year-round — both from customers returning to a favorite activity and those looking to try something new."

