Veea Brings Enterprise-Grade Security to SMB/SMEs and IoT with New vTPN Security Edge Service

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, today announced the availability of their Virtual Trusted Private Network (vTPN) Security as a Service (SaaS) solution, secured by Privafy™. The vTPN solution provides enterprise-grade security in a highly integrated package that uniquely meets the needs of the SMB/SME customer. vTPN integrates Privafy's carrier-grade data-in-motion security software with VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes (SENs) to offer a full spectrum of protection against cyberattacks, unauthorized access and intrusion, malware, DOS/DDOS attacks, malicious service interruption, ransomware, and botnets.

The sudden and significant transition to remote work in 2020 has increased security risks and created a need to develop a distributed security perimeter that current solutions do not efficiently address. This new class of security solutions provides proactive edge-to-edge security for "data-in-motion" between data centers, satellite offices, remote workers, and public cloud services. vTPN addresses the security and connectivity needs of businesses lacking dedicated IT resources, such as SMBs and SMEs. These businesses require a cost-effective solution to secure and connect endpoint devices such as laptops, servers, smartphones, tablets, peripherals, IoT devices, and business applications. Today's enterprise networks use discrete point solutions for encryption, routing, remote access, firewalls, DDoS prevention, SD-WAN, VPN, and intrusion detection/ prevention systems that are difficult to implement and manage. The result is a complex array of solutions that are expensive to purchase, operate, and maintain, and it doesn't always meet the security needs. In contrast, the vTPN solution combines Privafy's cloud-based software and VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes into a single product that delivers security along with robust and flexible networking and server capabilities, which are becoming increasingly important at the network's device-edge.

In the study "Underserved and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019" by Vanson Bourne, 52% of SMB respondents felt helpless to defend themselves from new forms of cyberattacks, while 62% thought that they lacked the in-house skills to deal with security issues. Less than 40% felt that their customer data, internal data, and internal applications were well protected against cybersecurity attacks. And for the 66% of respondents who suffered an attack, the average per-attack business cost was $53,987. The need for a focused SMB cybersecurity solution is clear.

"Many enterprise and SMB security solutions were built for a centralized datacenter model. But today's businesses are leveraging cloud services and supporting remote workforces, requiring a dramatic rethinking of the IT architecture, and how to protect the data traversing it," said Guru Pai, CEO and Founder, Privafy. "One of the most vulnerable areas is the device-edge of the network. By integrating Privafy's comprehensive Data-in-Motion protection with Veea's Smart Edge Nodes, Veea can offer all business environments a comprehensive solution at a fraction of the cost of legacy point solutions."

"As a result of working with Privafy since 2019, our vTPN solution provides one of the most advanced edge security solutions in the industry. We are currently in customer trials that require business network access from headquarters, remote branch offices, home offices, and mobile devices on public cellular networks," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. "The vTPN solution illustrates the value of integrating network and server functionality with third-party applications to offer unique, high-performance solutions that meet the needs of SMBs – they are easy to deploy, manage and maintain at the device-edge of the network."

VeeaHubs offer flexible wired and wireless connectivity, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Mesh, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and LoRaWAN, as well as compute resources for application processing into a single integrated, cost-effective smart edge node for unparalleled flexibility and management simplicity. The cloud-managed vTPN solution provides a high degree of data security through the use of access controls for inbound and outbound traffic, unique concurrent multi-key encryption for site-to-site connections, content inspection and filtering, and application control, all without degrading connection performance or service availability.

About Veea Inc.

Veea enhances and expands the connectivity and computational capabilities at the device-edge of the network, dramatically improving application responsiveness and reducing central cloud data and processing requirements. Veea offerings include VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes, software applications designed to leverage the benefits of edge processing and rich connectivity, a cloud-based platform for network configuration and management, and developer tools that enable software developers to build their own VeeaHub-compatible applications. Veea's solutions are establishing new capabilities, performance levels, and value across multiple industries, including SMB/SME, retail, advertising/digital signage, education, healthcare, hospitality, and many others using IoT, 4G, Mesh Wi-Fi, AR/VR and AI technologies. Benefits of Veea solutions include greater user satisfaction, installation and operational simplicity, lower CapEx and OpEx costs, reduced WAN bandwidth costs, greater network flexibility and resilience, and redundancy for real-time mission-critical applications. For more information, visit www.veea.com and follow Veea on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Privafy, Inc.

For business leaders in charge of sensitive information, Privafy's security-as-a-service application has reimagined how to protect Data-in-Motion. The company's cloud-native technology integrates all the functionality of traditional point solutions to provide comprehensive protection as data traverses between locations, clouds, mobile devices, and the IoT. Deployed in minutes, Privafy is the only solution that works seamlessly with existing infrastructure to protect organizations of all sizes against today's most damaging data-centric attacks, all while disrupting the cost associated with complex, archaic network solutions. For more information, visit at privafy.com and follow Privafy on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veea-brings-enterprise-grade-security-to-smbsmes-and-iot-with-new-vtpn-security-edge-service-301083815.html

SOURCE Veea, Inc.