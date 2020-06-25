Rollick and Synchrony Partner to Help Dealers Enhance and Grow Powersports Sales

ST. LOUIS and STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, founders of the GoRollick vehicle buying marketplace for some of the largest and most trusted affinity groups in the country, and Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a new financing program partnership that is designed to help increase powersports sales for dealers this summer and beyond. The partnership will start with a small pilot population of dealers across the country.

Based on Rollick data, demand for powersports vehicles surged in April and May 2020, with GoRollick marketplace site traffic up 441% versus the same period in 2019. The Rollick and Synchrony partnership will focus on delivering greater consumer financing awareness for powersports vehicle purchases as consumers engage in their on-line shopping experience. The greater awareness combined with a consumer rebate program offered by Synchrony will offer consumers more information about the affordability of their planned purchase and deliver them the confidence to complete their purchase using financing from Synchrony once they visit the dealership.

Beginning mid-June 2020, eligible members who use the GoRollick program and are approved to finance their Powersports vehicle purchase with Synchrony at a participating Rollick and Synchrony dealer, will be eligible to receive a $150 rebate on any new or used motorcycle, scooter, ATV, Side-by-Side, jet ski, snowmobile or golf cart. Consumers have two options to access this program:

On select powersports dealer websites using the Rollick "Special Offers" technology and call-to-action. This functionality allows consumers to select and confirm their affinity membership on the dealer's website and receive savings and offers on vehicles of interest.

On GoRollick affinity partner buying program portals, such as Sam's Club, AAA, and Progressive.

"The pandemic is triggering consumers to explore safe ways to social distance with their families, which is leading to larger sales numbers this summer for our powersports dealers and OEM partners," said Jason Nierman, co-founder and SVP of Business Development for Rollick. "We know consumers are always looking for ways to save money on their purchases. And by leveraging both the Synchrony rebate program and our recently launched Bonus Savings offering, we're helping to drive powersports revenue for our partners in this challenging climate."

"Through this partnership with Rollick, we're able to help powersports enthusiasts reach their dream of a new purchase. The new financing program can benefit both consumers and dealers," said Keith Mait, SVP and General Manager at Synchrony.



Learn more about the Synchrony and Rollick partnership by visiting the program landing page.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers and in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying network to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 150 million high-quality customers including policy holders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

