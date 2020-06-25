JCI US to deliver secure, private connectivity via its USIM programmable SIM platform using Geoverse's Network as a Service

DENVER, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JCI US Inc., a subsidiary of Japan Communications Inc., (T: 9424), and provider of secure and reliable communications, today announced that it has launched service using the Geoverse, LLC (Geoverse) Network-as-a-Service to provide private LTE network solutions. Geoverse, a subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), is a North American enterprise-focused wireless carrier headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The new service offered by JCI US in conjunction with Geoverse encompasses CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) and public cellular networks and will be delivered via JCIUS' USIM programmable SIM platform.

For this service, Geoverse has deployed a private network using dedicated Edge Enhanced Packet Core networks at JCI US data centers. With Geoverse, JCI US will provide connectivity for all its customers including CBRS customers such as large scale commercial and retail real estate owners and management companies. Through its USIM platform, JCI US will enable customers to seamlessly connect to both CBRS private LTE and to public mobile networks using a single SIM card. "Geoverse's mission is to provide carrier – grade connectivity, through turn key solutions for organizations such as JCI US that are ready to embrace secure connectivity for its customers" says Rod Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Geoverse.

Regarding the execution of the agreement with Geoverse, JCI US President and COO Greg Deickman said "JCI US partnering with Geoverse is an instrumental step not only in the development of our broad portfolio of CBRS solutions, but in executing the JCI Group's strategy of providing a truly global SIM platform connecting to both private and public LTE networks worldwide. We will continue to enhance our USIM platform through partnership with carriers globally to provide secure, reliable and affordable communications everywhere."

About JCI US

Japan Communications Inc. was established in 1996 to fulfill an objective by Japan's Ministry of Communications to develop next-generation mobile communication as the foundation of Japan's economic growth. Following success as one of the world's first mobile enablers, in 2006, the company began global expansion in the United States market under the brand name Contour Networks. In 2019, all JCI Group companies in the US were merged to form JCI US Inc.. Servicing the critical need for secure and reliable wireless data services, JCI is a key technology leader in the global communications space, and along with subsidiaries JCI US and JCI EU, has offices in Tokyo, Denver, Charleston, and Dublin. JCI is listed on Section One of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9424.T).

About Geoverse:

Geoverse LLC is a mobile network operator that designs, deploys, and operates Private LTE services over shared CBRS and licensed spectrum as a service. Geoverse delivers the most complete, flexible, and 5G-ready private wireless solutions and connect them to major mobile operators. Our solution enables enterprise and partners to deliver secure and high-performance cellular service for occupants, connectivity for business- and mission-critical IoT and enterprise applications, all while retaining ownership of lucrative data and analytics.

