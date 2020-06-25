Nelnet Campus Commerce Teams Up with Global Payments Provider MTFX Through PayMyTuition

LINCOLN, Neb., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce (NYSE:NNI), a leader in secure payment technology in higher education, is expanding international student payment options within its intuitive product platforms through their newly announced partnership with MTFX Group's international payments innovative solution for education: PayMyTuition.

"Nelnet's new partnership with MTFX incorporates PayMyTuition's feature-rich digital payments capability directly into our platforms with real-time integrations," said DeeAnn Wenger, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "We're thrilled to provide additional tuition and fee-related transaction resources for international students."

"We are pleased to partner with Nelnet and provide our PayMyTuition cross border tuition payments solution to their education partners and students," said Arif Harji, Chief Marketing Strategist, MTFX Group. "By way of this payment technology, families will be able to quickly and easily pay tuition and fees across borders by the click of a button. Adding this international payment solution as one of several options that Nelnet Campus Commerce provides to partners will empower families to make the best choice for their students studying abroad."

"It's a much more efficient and safer process to have our international payments made online with PayMyTuition, especially when we have foreign students arriving with large sums of cash to make their tuition payments," said Greg McCoy, Director of Student Financial Services at Auburn University.



"PayMyTuition was seamless to implement. The PayMyTuition dashboard was easy to use and helped our staff see the status of student tuition payments," said Carly Crossman, Manager, Accounting – Revenue at Thompson Rivers University.

This partnership with PayMyTuition and integration into our existing payment technology creates an additional benefit for our Nelnet Campus Commerce clients. "We are now able to provide our Higher Ed customers with more options on how their international students make tuition payments," says Wenger.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Products use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds, to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.



About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 23+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of "high-tech" and "high-touch" solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its US headquarters in Jersey City, NJ. MTFX Group; PayMyTution

