Edge Pharma Completes Supplier Agreement with ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc

COLCHESTER, Vt., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Pharma has signed an agreement with ANI Pharmaceuticals to market the company's FDA approved Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, a generic equivalent to Vancocin®. The specific focus will be the hospital outpatient pharmacy market.

ANI is a leading provider of Vancomycin Hydrochloride to retail pharmacies and long-term care facilities, as well as the manufacturer of over 40 other brand name and generic medications.

About Vancomycin for Oral Solution



Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution is a prescription medication administered orally for treatment of enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant strains) and antibiotic-associated pseudomembranous colitis caused by Clostridium difficile. Parenteral administration of vancomycin is not effective for the above indications; therefore, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution must be given orally for these infections. Orally administered Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution is not effective for other types of infection.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution and other antibacterial drugs, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria. When culture and susceptibility information are available, they should be considered in selecting or modifying antibacterial therapy. In the absence of such data, local epidemiology and susceptibility patterns may contribute to the empiric selection of therapy.



For more information, including the complete list of indications and usages, please see the Full Prescribing Information.



About ANI



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its targeted areas of product development currently include controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit its website, www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

For more information on Edge Pharma, and for hospitals interested in ordering Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, visit OralVanco.com, or go to edgepharma.com to register for an online ordering account.

Vancocin® is a registered trademark of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

