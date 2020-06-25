Santiago upgrades public transport with 355 Scania buses

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania has started the delivery of 355 Euro 6 buses for Santiago de Chile's public transport system. Deliveries to the operator Express Uno commences in June and will be completed in September.

These Euro 6 buses represent a considerable improvement compared to the Euro 5 emissions standard, reducing emissions by up to ten times and by up to 40 times compared to Euro 3 buses, which presently constitute a large part of the urban bus system.

Of the new vehicles, bodybuilt by Caio Induscar, 220 are 12.5-metre buses for 99 passengers and 135 articulated 18.6-metre buses for 159 passengers.

Scania will additionally support Express Uno with 24-hour repair and maintenance services at three operator workshops. The agreement includes training of Express Uno's bus drivers and online monitoring of the entire fleet utilising the Scania Fleet Management system. The objective is to uphold an operational uptime of 99 percent.

The new buses are equipped with sockets for charging mobile phones, Wi-Fi connectivity, security cameras and an enclosed driver's station with a safety panel and air conditioning.

The buses are manufactured at Scania's production plant in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, and subsequently shipped 250 km to Caio Induscar's bodybuilding facilities in Botucatu, before transported 10-15 days over the Andes Mountains to Santiago.

"Scania is contributing to renewing Red Metropolitana de Movilidad's public transport bus fleet with the aim of improving efficiency and establishing a more sustainable city," says Managing Director Pascal Zappone, Scania Chile.

