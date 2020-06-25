Onogo.com Accelerates Transformation Journey with Cevitr's RPA Powered Digital Workforce

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cevitr, a UK based company, announced a partnership with Onogo.com, an online retailer based in Jersey, to digitally transform their operations. To gain operational efficiency in today's highly competitive landscape, Onogo.com have deployed Cevitr's innovative digital workforce solution using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology.

Cevitr enables businesses to adopt a digital workforce as a managed service, on an all-inclusive subscription basis – a market first in this space. The Cevitr platform is underpinned by UiPath RPA software hosted on a Microsoft Azure stack. Onogo was able to realise the benefits of the Digital Worker in weeks with zero disruption to existing ways of working. The solution aided Onogo in coping with the surge of orders during the start of the Covid19 lockdown.

Jo, Cevitr's Digital Workmate, is now working with the Onogo teams every day on two processes - supplier invoices and warehouse receipting. Jo replicates the entire workflow of an Onogo user right from taking information from an email, processing that in the internal ERP system and their cloud-based work allocation dashboards to finally sending detailed reports to relevant stakeholders. The processes run at different times in the day to ensure that the Onogo teams do not have to deal with a backlog when they sign into work.

The initial processes that have been automated are the start of the automation journey with Onogo and the direct benefits of speed of processing and data quality is accentuated by the indirect benefits of employees being able to focus on business-critical activities to deliver a quality service.

Paul Murphy, CEO of Onogo.com stated that "Established in Jersey since 2008, our goal is to provide the best online value and service through various platforms, including Amazon, where our status is as an Elite Amazon Seller, earned through continuous improvement. We've developed bespoke software and business practices to enable us to undertake a global sale every 20 seconds. Complementing this work, with Cevitr's Digital Worker Jo, has been exciting because it opens up many possibilities as we continue to grow at pace. We are able to focus on our core business whilst relying on Cevitr to focus on the challenge of enabling Jo to take on computer-based tasks and ensuring that it delivers every day."

Jaideep Mudholkar, Co-Founder and Managing Director Cevitr, said, "Our collaboration with Onogo is exciting as we were able to deliver results to a growing business very quickly – we literally went from discussion of a process to automation in a matter of 3 to 4 weeks. Onogo have a great team and we are excited to see our Digital Worker Jo working hand in hand with the team to deliver value every day."

Cevitr is a UK based company, offering a Digital Workforce to organisations of all sizes using Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Digital Workforce is fully trained on end customer systems and are offered on a monthly subscription basis with no upfront investment. The service is all inclusive of software licenses, development, deployment and maintenance to ensure that the customer can gain the benefits of a Digital Workmate in weeks.

Onogo buys high potential products and grows them to leading positions on Amazon and other highly competitive marketplaces.

Onogo.com continues to develop new categories & international territories. In 12 years of trading the aim has remained to offer best products at great prices. Onogo epitomises a fantastic service boasting a 98% positive customer feedback score. One of the natural evolutions of Onogo's marketplace success is to partner with brands. Onogo have achieved success as an 'Amazon Marketplace Full Service Provider'. Onogo applies commercial experience, tools and expertise to support continuing success. Onogo are in the top 1000 global sellers on the world's largest marketplace, Amazon.

