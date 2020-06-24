Akima Awarded Task Order to Provide Rotary Wing Aircraft Maintenance at Fairchild Air Force Base

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Akima Logistics Services has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide rotary wing aircraft maintenance and support services at Fairchild Air Force Base (AFB), Washington. The task order award is for $9.7M over five years.

"Akima is immensely proud to continue our support for the U.S. Air Force at Fairchild AFB" said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "Our technical and maintenance professionals support the Air Force across the globe, and we are committed to supporting the rotary wing mission success requirements."

The contract was awarded under the U.S. Air Force Helicopter Maintenance Consolidation indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Akima will provide the entire scope of organizational-level aircraft maintenance in support of rotary wing aircraft, engines, aerospace ground equipment, and support equipment.

About Akima Logistics Services

Akima Logistics Services (ALS) is a premier small business provider of aviation services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian government. From the warehouse to the airfield, our team of experts deliver comprehensive support designed to optimize and maintain all the links in your supply chain. Our services meet the rigid AS9100 and AS9110 certification standards, representing the highest quality in the aviation services industry. Whether your mission is routine or critical, ALS stands ready as a trusted partner. To learn more, visit http://www.akimalogistics.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.



SOURCE Akima