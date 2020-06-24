American Signal Corp. Selected to Deploy Mass Notification System to Caribbean Islands

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signal Corp. was selected recently to implement an advanced mass notification system for islands in the Caribbean, designed to alert residents to impending threats.

The $1.6 million dollar agreement — paid for primarily with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA — is designed to continue recovery efforts in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria that battered the islands.

The mass notification system includes ASC's i-Force high-power outdoor warning sirens that will deliver tone alerts and voice messages in multiple languages. The system also includes ASC's advanced CompuLert™ NEXGen control platform — a simple, intuitive and effective solution to monitor and control emergency siren systems.

In addition to providing local control, ASC's CompuLert NEXGen interfaces with National Weather Service Alerts and FEMA's Integrated Public Alert Warning System, or IPAWS, automatically retrieving and activating mass notification devices, quickly providing life-saving information to the public.

To ensure mass notification system security, ASC technologies use encrypted communications, providing Advanced Encryption Standard 256 security, preventing any malicious attacks.

"We're excited for the opportunity to help keep residents of these Caribbean islands safe and aware of impending threats," said ASC Executive Vice President Richard Roe. "ASC's secure mass notification system will provide individuals the information they need to seek shelter when needed — and ultimately save lives."

