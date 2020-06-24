Blauer Manufacturing Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Contract for Uniforms and Related Services

BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer Manufacturing announced today that it received formal notice of award from Sourcewell for its nationally competed contract for Uniforms and Related Services (contract and contact information: www.blauer.com/sourcewell.)

Sourcewell, a leading national service cooperative created by the Minnesota legislature to establish and administer contract purchasing solutions for state and local governments, notified Blauer of its intent to award in early May after review of Blauer's proposal to provide access to its uniforms and related services to Sourcewell's 50,000 participating government and public safety entities. A formal agreement was executed between Sourcewell and Blauer on May 31 and Blauer's entire catalog and related customization services are now available to Sourcewell members at pre-negotiated contract prices.

According to Tom Ames, Blauer's Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, "The Sourcewell cooperative purchasing platform represents a value-added component to Blauer's service capabilities to both its distributors and the public safety and government entities that we service across the United States and Canada. Blauer prides itself on the quality of our innovative uniform and accessory products as well as the level of service we provide through our national network of stocking distributors. This Sourcewell contract vehicle significantly strengthens our ability to ensure the public safety and government customers we serve receive the service they deserve at competitive prices."

Please visit www.blauer.com/sourcewell or https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/040920-bla for details on the Uniforms and Related Services contract.

About Blauer Manufacturing Company

Blauer Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a leading producer of public safety uniforms, outerwear, rainwear, footwear, accessories, and certified PPE used by public safety and government agencies in the Americas and select European, Asian, and Middle-East countries. Blauer was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. www.blauer.com

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower community success. Sourcewell is one of the largest cooperative purchasing organizations operating in North America with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract. Sourcewell staff are driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in communities.

www.sourcewell-mn.gov

Media Contact:

Tom Ames

800-225-6715 x 245

tames@blauer.com

www.blauer.com

