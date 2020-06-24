Italian Trade Agency Announces Partnership With The United States Bartenders' Guild

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is proud to announce its partnership with the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG), whose mission of uniting the hospitality industry to advance professional bartending remains strong. In 2018 and 2019, the ITA was a sponsor of the USBG Regional Conference programs that provided valuable opportunities, education, and training on Italian Spirits to the trade around the US, reaching bartenders from different parts of the country. Although the industry is facing major setbacks due to COVID-19, this time also presents a unique opportunity to reach new heights and connect with a broader audience thanks to technology.

Part of a larger Spirits Promotion Project, the ITA is excited to announce a series of webinars guided by industry expert Livio Lauro, in partnership with the USBG. "The goal of this project is to introduce and educate the American trade to the craftsmanship and authenticity of Italian distillates, fortified wines, liqueurs, and cordials" says Trade Commissioner Antonino Laspina.

Below are the dates of this new series of webinars that will take you on a journey of discovery about Italian Spirits:

June 30, 2020 – 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT: Italian Spirits & World Cuisine Food Pairing featuring Ramazzotti, Strega, Meletti, and Pallini. Learn how to combine the flavor of your food with its perfect drink for the best sensory experience.

July 7, 2020 – 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT: Guide to Italian Spirits from Aperitivo to Digestivo featuring Italicus, Cocchi, Toschi, and Poli. Discover the exciting selection of distinctive Aperitivi and Digestivi that Italy has to offer.

July 14, 2020 – 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT: Aperitivo: A Beverage or a Ritual? featuring Casoni, Luxardo, and Polini. Join us in debunking all the myths, as no Aperitivo stone will remain unturned.

July 28, 2020 – 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT: Fifty Shades of Amaro featuring Lucano, Montenegro, and Varnelli. Take a close look at Italy's bittered beverages to fully understand their unique shades of bitterness.

Learn more about each webinar and/or register HERE .

About the Italian Trade Agency

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 78 oﬃces in 66 countries worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of the Italian products in the U.S. For all the activities regarding alcoholic beverages, see http://italianspirits.us/.

About the United States Bartenders' Guild

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild� is a non-profit professional society of bartenders and other hospitality professionals uniting the hospitality community to advance professional bartending. The USBG believes that every US bartender achieves greater personal and professional success by connecting to diverse local and national hospitality communities. Through our network of over 40 communities nationwide, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, community service projects, and skills-based competition.

CONTACT: Daniela Porro, (212) 848-0327, d.porro@ice.it

