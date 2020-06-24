George Washington Medical Faculty Associates Enter into New Agreement with nThrive to Transform Revenue Cycle Performance

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (MFA), one of the largest physician-led practice groups in the Washington, DC region, an affiliate of the George Washington University, and nThrive, an independent Patient-to-Payment℠ revenue cycle solutions company, today announced a new agreement to optimize revenue cycle operations and improve the patient experience at the MFA.

On July 6, MFA will be transitioning its employees in registration, coding, billing, financial counseling and collections to nThrive. As a part of the realignment, colleagues in these positions will join nThrive in the same roles and at the same compensation level and remain in their current locations at the MFA and in work from home environments. This agreement covers more than 200 employees in locations in Virginia, DC and Maryland, with many of the employees working from home due to the pandemic.

"We are confident that our revenue cycle employees will find advancement opportunities, innovative technologies and a strong learning environment at nThrive. The nThrive values perfectly align with ours at MFA," said Barbara Bass, GW vice president for Health Affairs, dean of the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and CEO of the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

MFA will leverage nThrive industry-leading tools, technologies and revenue cycle expertise to help achieve its financial goals and improve the patient experience through better access, quality and coordination of care.

"We are excited by our new agreement with MFA. We are ready to welcome our new nThrive colleagues and working closely with MFA to improve their revenue cycle outcomes," said Joel Hackney, CEO, nThrive. "We have found a true partner in MFA and we are looking forward to working together to create the most patient-focused, physician enabling and highest performing revenue cycle in health care."

About GW Medical Faculty Associates

The GW Medical Faculty Associates is one of the largest independent physician practices in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area employing 750 physicians over 52 specialties in over 30 locations. GW MFA is closely affiliated with the GW University and GW Hospital and is dedicated to transforming lives through healing, education and discovery.

About nThrive

From Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides health care organizations with the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs they need to thrive in the communities they serve. nThrive integrates knowledge and expertise of the entire revenue cycle in a way that provides unmatched benefits for health care. nThrive empowers health care for every one in every community by transforming financial and operational performance, enabling health care organizations to thrive. www.nThrive.com

Media Contacts:

Barbara Porter

Sr. Director of Marketing, Communications and Patient Experience

George Washington Medical Faculty Associates

(703) 842-4959

bporter@mfa.gwu.edu

Audra Murphy

Vice President, Corporate Communications

nThrive

(717) 476-4864

amurphy@nthrive.com

