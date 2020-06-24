Woolpert to Provide Information Technology Archives and Information Management (AIM) Support Services for DOE Office of Legacy Management

DAYTON, Ohio, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has been contracted to provide the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Legacy Management Services (LMS) team with information technology, records and information management, and Environmental Spatial Data Management (ESDM) to support activities for DOE Office of Legacy Management (LM) sites located throughout the United States. The multiyear indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes a base year and four, one-year options, and has a ceiling of $10 million. Woolpert was contracted by Navarro Research & Engineering Inc. as the Legacy Management Support Contractor for the DOE LM.

The LMS team is responsible for the long-term maintenance and management of more than 100 sites in the United States and Puerto Rico that were contaminated in association with World War II and the Cold War. Navarro provides long-term, post-closure support to LM when the DOE's mission and active environmental cleanup has been completed. The accuracy and proper management of more than 210 terabytes of data and more than 114,000 cubic feet of physical records documenting the identification, remediation and transfer of DOE mission-closure sites is crucial to ensure environmental stewardship and public access.

Under this contract, Woolpert will help LMS maintain the functionality and utility of existing software applications within operational workflows, integrate legacy government systems and applications with commercial technologies, and extend the efficiency and effectiveness of LM through proven IT and geospatial technologies.

Woolpert Project Manager Lynn Phillips said the firm is working with LMS to build agency-wide geospatial capabilities after recently completing its comprehensive, multiyear Enterprise Geospatial Strategy Implementation Plan.

"This contract naturally follows the Geospatial Strategic Plan, which had broad overarching goals and needed a robust implementation plan to help LMS execute actions to achieve its targeted goals for spatial data management," Phillips said. "Based on this Enterprise GIS implementation roadmap, which was well-received by the DOE LM, we are moving LMS from a project-based GIS to an enterprise-wide geospatial environment based on spatial data standards and best practices to ensure LM geospatial data is visible, accessible, understandable, interoperable, trusted and secure."

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Energy Market Director Mike Battles said he appreciates that the firm can comprehensively support vital nationwide initiatives like this that require expertise across multiple markets.

"We're honored to be part of this effort for the long-term monitoring of these legacy clean-up sites," Battles said. "This contract plays to our strengths that include GIS, asset management, emergency preparedness, federal support, knowledge of the energy industry, technology development, research, etc. As a firm, we have strategically evolved to address client needs, and being able to fulfill contracts such as this reaffirms that we're growing in the right direction."

