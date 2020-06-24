Fundstrat Signs Agreement to Have MST Financial Distribute Research to Australia/New Zealand

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors (FSGA) is pleased to announce an agreement with MST Financial, a premiere Australian independent financial services platform, to give MST the exclusive right to distribute and market research provided by both Fundstrat (for institutional investors) and FSInsight.com (our retail product) to clients and subscribers in Australia and New Zealand. The accord is effective June 1, 2020.

The agreement greatly expands the research quality and depth available to institutional and retail investors in Australia. Fundstrat and its affiliated entity, FSInsight.com, produce insightful and data-driven research on macroeconomics, equities, technical analysis, and government policy, and digital assets, like cryptocurrencies. MST offers premiere platform capabilities that prioritizes value creation through the delivery of independent, industry leading advice in a timely manner.

"Partnering with a high quality institution like MST Financial brings enormous synergies to our efforts in Australia. Australia represents an important market for financial services, given its sophisticated and broad base of institutional investors and active individual investors," said Thomas Lee, Co-Founder and Head of Research at Fundstrat.

"We are excited to have a company of the caliber of MST as a partner to help us extend our reach to another continent and to new investors by making our work more widely available in Australia and New Zealand," said John Bai, co-founder and Head of Sales at Fundstrat.

Together, this new partnership will bring our research to a whole host of new investors who previously were not familiar with the investment research from Fundstrat and FSInsight.com. As the exclusive distributor of our research to both institutions and retail in Australia and New Zealand, MST will be marketing both Fundstrat and FSInsight.com to create value for clients. MST joins a stable of fine companies and platforms that make Fundstrat and FSInsight.com research available around the world.

About Fundstrat



Fundstrat is an independent research boutique, serving a broad array of clients, including institutional investors, wealth advisors, pension funds and high net worth individuals. When we formed in 2014, we made it our commitment to provide the best fundamental, technical and quantitative research with top priority on our clients' needs and interests.

Our approach is data intensive and seeks to the exploit anomalies to identify sectors and stocks we feel should outperform the market. Our tools are aligned with this focus and help portfolio managers and analysts to make better informed decisions.

We focus on delivering analysis, not opinions, and as an independent research provider, our clients are assured that our work is tailored to provide fresh and innovative intelligence to aid in their investment process.

About FSInsight.com

Officially launched in July of 2019, FSInsight.com is the retail arm of Fundstrat and has seen phenomenal subscriber growth in the short time since its inception. FSInsight.com utilizes Fundstrat's insights to produce research on macroeconomics, equities, technical analysis, quantitative analysis, government policy, and cryptocurrencies analysis tailored to the needs of Financial Advisors, Registered Investment Advisors, Family Wealth Offices, and sophisticated individual investors.

About MST Financial

MST Financial is an Australian independent financial services platform providing thought leadership exclusively to its clients. Having attracted a senior team of top rated analysts covering the major Australian large cap sectors and strategy in MST Marquee for Australia's largest institutions, MST has also developed a small cap research arm, MST Access, currently with 30 small and mid-cap stocks under coverage and plans to get to 50 in the near future. MST Financial also works with small and mid-cap companies in ECM, having worked on six equity raisings in the past three months. MST Financial is stepping up as traditional investment banks scale back equities research and sales and trading functions. https://mstfinancial.com.au/

