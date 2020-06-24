Baylin Technologies Receives 2.4 Million Dollar (CAD$) Purchase Order to Supply International Communications Company

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (the "Company" or "Baylin") today announced that its subsidiary, Alga Microwave Inc. ("Alga"), has received a purchase order for over $2.4 million of its C-Band 5G Filters.

Alga's 5G filters have undergone strenuous approval processes. In the new 5G cellular network, Alga's specialized 5G filters are designed to prevent interference between the cellular and satellite networks.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin, stated, "We are very pleased with the demand for Alga's 5G filters. This order has been requested by an international communications company whose primary focus is supplying turn-key solutions to the CATV, broadcast and satellite markets."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, it is disclosure regarding events, conditions, developments or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and statements concerning anticipated future events, circumstances, expectations, results, operations or performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases and is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding a purchase order to supply a US satellite network provider. Forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth in the antenna and related industries, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2020 which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Baylin

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a leading, diversified, global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products and services. Baylin aspires to meet its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com or contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@baylintech.com.

