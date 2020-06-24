Worldsource Securities Inc. selects Fidelity Clearing Canada's leading-edge platform to significantly enhance their advisor and client experience

Enhanced service and technology capabilities position Worldsource Securities for accelerated growth

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Worldsource Securities Inc. ("Worldsource") is pleased to announce they have selected Fidelity Clearing Canada ("Fidelity") to provide clearing and custody services. Commencing later this year Fidelity will act as the carrying broker for Worldsource.

Worldsource, a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group, is committed to enhancing its digital ecosystem--connecting independent investment advisors, as well as corporate wealth management entities, with a comprehensive and robust dealer platform designed to enhance their businesses and facilitate relationships with their clients. Today's announcement, and the associated partnership with Fidelity, accelerates Worldsource's mission to be the leading service provider and dealer platform for wealth management advisors.

"We remain focused on continuing to develop and integrate best in class technology, with a clear understanding of the evolving wealth management environment and our commitment to innovation," said Anthony Messina, President and CEO, Worldsource Securities Inc. "After weighing all the options available to us, it was clear that Fidelity's level of innovation, flexibility and commitment to service was the right choice to allow us to deliver the advisor and client experience we are committed to."

As part of the partnership, Fidelity will provide Worldsource with access to Fidelity's industry leading uniFide™ advisor platform along with their recently launched proprietary digital onboarding platform uOpen. "Worldsource has demonstrated a strong commitment to provide advisors and their clients with best support and experience available, so we are extremely pleased they have selected Fidelity to partner with to make this happen," stated Stephen Cosburn, VP, Sales and Relationship Management for Fidelity Clearing Canada.

"Fidelity's focus on delivering world-class technologies and solutions to Worldsource Securities and their advisors makes this an exciting partnership," says Joel Bernard, Head of Sales and Relationship Management at Fidelity Clearing Canada. "We look forward to working with them as they begin to fulfil their accelerated growth plans."

About Worldsource Securities Inc.

Worldsource Securities Inc. (WSI) is a full-service investment dealer and a Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund). The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services firm founded in 1962. It is a publicly traded firm listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GCG, GCG.A)). For more information about Worldsource Securities Inc., please visit www.worldsourcesecurities.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer; securities dealer; and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG), and Guardian is currently celebrating 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Fidelity Clearing Canada

Fidelity Clearing Canada provides clearing, custody and trade execution services to Canadian registered broker/dealers and Portfolio Managers. FCC helps clients thrive by enhancing their operational efficiency and supporting the growth of their businesses, driving confidence, clarity and results. For more information, please visit https://clearing.fidelity.ca

