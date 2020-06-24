ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation to renovate the North Central Bronx Hospital in Bronx, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 64.8M, about SEK 606 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2020.

The 71,000-square-foot renovation includes the addition of 120 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and support space for the executive administration staff at the existing hospital.

Construction began in April 2020, with ICU beds expedited for completion in May 2020 and final project completion scheduled for September 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in the US, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau, Communications Manager, Northeast Skanska USA +1-617-574-1485

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10-449-19-57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-renovates-north-central-bronx-hospital-in-bronx--new-york--usa-for-usd-64-8-m--about-sek-606,c3140466

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3140466/1268709.pdf 20200624 US North Central Bronx Hospital

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-renovates-north-central-bronx-hospital-in-bronx-new-york-usa-for-usd-64-8-m-about-sek-606-m-301082608.html

SOURCE Skanska