Fetch Announces National Preferred Vendor Partnership with Wood Residential Services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, announced today a new partnership with Wood Residential Services as part of their National Preferred Vendor Program. Wood Residential managed properties now have access to an innovative package management solution that adds a distinctive amenity for their residents.

"As online shopping has increased, we've seen an influx of resident package deliveries. Fetch has assisted us with maintaining a standard of excellence in package management. Additionally, we have seen a significant financial benefit combined with the ancillary revenues produced." – Kelly Keech, Regional Vice President, Wood Residential Services

Fetch is known for its unique solution to the ever-growing demand on multifamily management teams to manage package deliveries for their residents with limited space and hours in the day. With e-commerce deliveries growing every month, many apartment communities are faced with the challenge of managing deliveries including oversized packages, grocery deliveries and meal prep kits and medications that require refrigeration.

Fetch accepts all packages at local secure facilities and then coordinates scheduled, door-to-door delivery with residents. This solution provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity.

About Wood Residential Services: Wood Residential Services is the property management component of Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development. For more information on Wood Residential Services, please visit woodpartners.com/property-management/

About Fetch

Fetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, TX, and now services over 100k apartment homes across 14 markets in the US. They continue to expand across the country to scale with current and new clients. Currently operating in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, DC, and Portland, with plans to continue to expand into new markets in 2020.

