Chorus SmartSecure Partners With Alabama Power for Smart Neighborhood Builder Program

PRNewswire  
June 23, 2020 5:49pm   Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus SmartSecure will partner with Alabama Power as a trusted smart home equipment provider for the Smart Neighborhood Builder program. Smart Neighborhood homes feature energy-efficient construction, energy-efficient appliances, connected devices, innovative security solutions, and home automation designed to simplify homeowners' lives and give them more control over their home and energy use.

"We are excited to serve Alabama Power and the builder community with the latest advances in SmartHome technologies. We look forward to bringing connectivity to each home in these neighborhoods," said Chorus SmartSecure president Rob Hardman.

Chorus SmartSecure will work with Alabama Power on three neighborhoods currently under development:

"Our Smart Neighborhood Builder program focuses on bringing comfort, convenience, and control to the homes of our customers through forward-thinking builders and innovative partners like Chorus SmartSecure," said Caitlin Hilliard, Alabama Power's Smart Neighborhood Builder program manager. "Chorus SmartSecure will be a great partner with its fully integrated smart technology solutions and strong focus on customer service."

ABOUT CHORUS SMARTSECURE

Chorus SmartSecure brings harmony to life with security, automation, access control, low voltage wiring, and custom audio video solutions for homes and offices. The Chorus team delivers state-of-the-art equipment designed to simplify and enhance life at home and work.

For more information about Chorus SmartSecure, visit www.callchorus.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Hewett
333.547.4814
daniel.hewett@callchorus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chorus-smartsecure-partners-with-alabama-power-for-smart-neighborhood-builder-program-301082395.html

SOURCE Chorus SmartSecure

