Rand Group Announces Partnership with Planning Solution Provider, Workday

HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand Group today announced its partnership with cloud solution provider, Workday. The partnership expands Rand Group's analytics service offerings to include Workday Adaptive Planning, a cloud-based planning platform that facilitates enterprise planning solutions for finance, sales, and service. This partnership comes as Rand Group has recently launched and expanded its Data Sciences practice to offer clients innovative solutions to solve their data challenges.

"We're very excited to announce our partnership with Workday," said Brian Petersen, VP of Data Sciences. "When I came onboard at Rand, I wanted to make sure we had the best solutions for reporting, planning, and analytics for all of the core ERP systems we support at Rand Group. We had solutions for the Microsoft suite of products as well as SAP but realized that we didn't have a seamless solution for NetSuite. This partnership allows us to better address our NetSuite clients' needs around reporting, planning, and analytics, while also giving all of our clients access to a best-in-breed solution as well."

The Workday Adaptive Planning platform brings collaborative planning across the enterprise without manual spreadsheets or clunky legacy systems. It has everything an organization needs for continuous and comprehensive planning, reporting and analysis across Finance, Sales and Workforce. These integrated solutions fill the gap of inefficient and siloed planning processes to support informed, timely decision-making for business agility. Powered all by Elastic Hypercube Technology, Workday's planning solutions can deliver a high level of power to model, report, and analyze at any scale and complexity.

For more information about Rand Group's reporting and analytics solutions, contact us through our website or talk to one of our representatives at 866-714-8422.

About Rand Group

Rand Group is a professional services firm that helps clients use technology for business success. Our team of highly experienced, certified consultants offer a full spectrum of business services using a proven methodology for project success. Fast growing, highly accredited, and motivated by our clients' success, Rand Group offers the right combination of ingenuity, dedication and professionalism to help drive real business results. Rand Group has repeatedly appeared in Accounting Today's Top 100 VAR listing, and proudly holds numerous competencies across ERP, Cloud, and reporting and analytics solutions.

About Workday

Workday is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, the Workday Adaptive Planning platform leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions faster. Powerful modeling for any size organization, yet so easy for everybody who plans. Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveplanning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rand-group-announces-partnership-with-planning-solution-provider-workday-301082262.html

SOURCE Rand Group