Corus Entertainment Announces Agreement with NBCUniversal to Air Marquee Peacock Originals in Canada

Peacock Original Scripted and Unscripted Series Join Corus' Lineup

Anticipated New Series Coming to Corus Networks Include Brave New World, Dr. Death, Saved By The Bell, Girls5Eva, A.P. Bio, Rutherford Falls and More

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announces today an agreement with NBCUniversal to air marquee Peacock Original programming in Canada. The exclusive deal includes a selection of original scripted and unscripted content, along with movies and specials, produced for Peacock airing across Corus networks and platforms.

"Corus is delighted to expand its offering with our long-time partner NBCUniversal to bring various Peacock Originals to audiences in Canada," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With full linear and on-demand stacking rights, this partnership further bolsters Corus' powerful suite of brands and platforms with more premium content opportunities for advertisers."

The deal includes star-studded series from some of the biggest names in entertainment, including highly anticipated new shows like Girls5Eva from Emmy and Golden Globe® Winning executive producer, Tina Fey; Dr. Death, based on the hit podcast; Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum; and an adaptation of the Aldous Huxley's classic novel, Brave New World, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay; Rutherford Falls, created by Ed Helms, Sierra Teller Ornelas and Mike Schur; and returning comedy A.P. Bio; alongside the continuation of iconic series Punky Brewster starring Soleil Moon Frye; and Saved By The Bell starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

"We are thrilled that the Canadian market will be able to soon enjoy a variety of scripted and unscripted Peacock Originals," said Belinda Menendez, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Distribution and International, NBCUniversal. "Corus Entertainment is a valued partner of NBCUniversal and we look forward to having these series available on a wide range of Corus platforms in Canada."

Additional details about Peacock programming on Corus networks in Canada will be announced in the coming months.

