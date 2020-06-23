Decisions at Shareholders' Annual General Meeting 23rd June 2020

HABO, Sweden, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders' annual general meeting of AB Fagerhult on the 23rd June 2020 decided that no dividend will be paid.

It was agreed to appoint 6 directors. The following members of the board were re-elected; Jan Svensson, Eric Douglas, Cecilia Fasth, Morten Falkenberg, Annica Bresky and Teresa Enander. Jan Svensson was re-elected as chairman of the board and Eric Douglas re-elected as vice-chairman of the board.

It was decided to re-appoint the current auditors Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB with Peter Nyllinge as chief auditor, up until the conclusion of the annual general meeting 2021.

The Annual General Meeting decided on a nomination committee consisting of one representative for each of the four largest shareholders or owner groups per August 31st 2020 and the Chairman. The names of the four members and the names of the shareholders they represent shall be published not later than in connection with the Company's third quarter report.

The shareholders' annual general meeting decided to give the board the right to repurchase own shares at maximum 10% of the share capital during the time until next shareholder's general meeting.

The CEO presentation that is normally provided at the annual general meeting can be found at www.fagerhultgroup.com.

For more information contact:

Bodil Sonesson,

CEO,

+46-722-23-76-02,

bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Michael Wood,

CFO,

+46-730-87-46-47,

michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

