HGC deployed LTE-enabled Terrestrial Trunked Radio System hybrid solution to Hongkong International Terminals

HONG KONG, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, announced today the provision of a complete suite of ICT solutions to Hongkong International Terminals (HIT). HIT is a key container port operator in the Asia-Pacific region, and HGC's solution will enable the deployment of LTE-enabled Terrestrial Trunked Radio System (Tetra) hybrid solution powered by Airbus, enhancing HIT's current digital communications system.

HGC possesses an extensive, world-class, Hong-Kong-based network, and the company's deployment of Airbus' Tactilon Agnet 800 hybrid solution is integrated with its own fixed networks which will create a high-security, scalable TETRA Hybrid network solution for HIT. HGC will also provide connectivity support that features advanced cybersecurity management to HIT, as part of the total solutions, in which the scope also covers project management, implementation, first-line maintenance, monitoring, and supported by HONOH, the local Airbus Value-added-Reseller in Hong Kong.

HGC's high-resiliency network will cover all terminals in the Kwai Tsing container port, which is one of the world's busiest, plus more than 21 dispatcher workstations and network management workstations. Eventually, HIT's overall network reliability will improve, while the versatility and scalability of the network will enable greater business expansion or the adoption of technology harnessing 5G and IOT applications in the future. HIT will also benefit from greater operational efficiency, which enables daily tasks to be managed more easily while ensuring reliability and heightening on-site safety.

The new solution allows professional voice and message communication between both smartphone and Tetra radio users, as well as with the control room. Therefore, it can be seamlessly integrated into HGC's network through a single device to improve overall operational efficiency. Tetra features, such as emergency calls and location tracking, are also available and deliver high levels of quality and security.

Rainbow Wong, Vice President, Corporate Business, HGC, said: "We are pleased to become the first telecom operator in Hong Kong to deliver the Airbus Tetra hybrid network solution to HIT. HGC's consulting-led approach is a key part of our total solution to deliver customer-centric services. HGC is committed to empowering businesses in different industries to overcome telecom and technology barriers, improving operational efficiency and driving business growth in the digital transformation journey."

"We are extremely proud to provide our state-of-the-art hybrid technology to Hongkong International Terminals," says Marko Tiesmaki, Head of the Asia-Pacific Region for Secure Land Communications at Airbus. "Our Tactilon Agnet collaboration platform will provide secure individual or group image, data, and voice communication at the push of a button while helping the operators and end-users gain in operational efficiency, reliability, and security for their daily tasks," Tiesmaki adds.

