Alfa Laval Wins SEK 160 Million Natural Gas Order in the US

LUND, Sweden, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 160 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with delivery scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval Niagara air cooler systems which will be used in several different steps of the gas treatment process, including process gas condensing and process liquid cooling.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our Niagara air cooler systems," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "These air cooler systems are very energy efficient and they are thereby managing our energy resources in a sustainable way, which is good for both our customers operating costs and society."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval is a market leading provider of heat exchangers which are required for heating, cooling, ventilation, evaporation and condensation - and 80 percent of all heat exchangers sold within the Energy division is related to energy efficiency, energy savings and reuse.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

