RMMI Corp. Announces Purchase of 136,077 kg of High CBD Hemp Biomass From Clearwater CannGrow

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp. ("RMMI" or the "Company") (CSE: RMMI), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a biomass purchase agreement for 136,077 kg of high CBD hemp (the "Hemp Biomass") with Clearwater CannGrow Ltd. ("Clearwater") as part of its previously announced Strategic Shift and Strategic Relationship with Clearwater (the "Purchase Agreement"). Under the Purchase Agreement Clearwater has guaranteed an average 10% CBD content in the Hemp Biomass. The purchase price of the 136,077 kg of Hemp Biomass will be satisfied through the issuance of 10,222,222 common shares of RMMI at a price of $0.225 and deferred payment of $2.5 million in cash payable from sale proceeds of the processed Hemp Biomass. The first delivery of the Hemp Biomass is expected before the end of July.

The Hemp Biomass will be processed at RMMI's Health Canada licensed facility and is expected that the 136,077 kg Hemp Purchase can produce approximately 6,000 kg - 10,000 kg of high-quality CBD isolate. RMMI is currently in the process of configuring and equipping its facility into large-scale extraction and processing operations. The reconfiguring is expected to be completed in about 60 days with construction costs of approximately $250,000.

"The completion of the Hemp Biomass purchase with Clearwater is a major step forward in the Company's strategic shift away from the capital-intensive business of cannabis cultivation and towards becoming the lowest cost producer of CBD concentrates for a rapidly expanding global market" said Peter Cheung, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "We look forward to continuing to develop our strategic relationship with our partner Clearwater and welcome them as one of RMMI's major shareholders."

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is licensed under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. RMMI's vision is to build a low cost, highly efficient, hemp processing and CBD extraction business focused on serving a premier set of customers in Canada and abroad.

All information in this Press Release relating to Clearwater CannGrow Ltd. is the sole responsibility of Clearwater. Management of RMMI has not independently reviewed this disclosure nor has RMMI management hired any third-party consultants or contractors to verify such information.

