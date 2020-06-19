Windstream Wholesale and NCTC Announce Network Transport Agreement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and LENEXA, Kan., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windstream Wholesale, a nationwide provider of wholesale network transport services, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and pay-TV providers serving all 50 states, today announced the completion of a wholesale data services agreement giving NCTC's member operators access to preferred pricing and terms on transport connections through Windstream's nationwide data network.

Under the terms of the new agreement, NCTC's member operators who need to establish a dedicated connection to off-network resources as part of a network buildout, facilities upgrade or service area expansion will be able to obtain competitively priced point-to-point wave services from Windstream Wholesale.

"Since launching our Broadband Solutions program in late 2019, the NCTC has saved its membership approximately a million dollars," said Jared Baumann, NCTC's Vice President of Broadband Solutions. "We continue to work on developing relationships with additional network providers that are willing to offer our member operators competitive rates and terms on IP transit and transport services. This valuable partnership with Windstream gives our members highly competitive rates to internet exchanges allowing even more member companies to benefit from our current IP transit deals,"

"We are excited to partner with NCTC and expand the available options for its member operators," said Joe Scattareggia, Executive Vice President of Windstream Wholesale. "We offer robust, custom-designed 1G, 10G and 100G wave services across a highly diverse, low-latency nationwide network. As NCTC members expand and upgrade their services, Windstream Wholesale stands ready to help."

The new agreement is effective May 15, 2020, for a three-year term. Member operators who wish to learn more or obtain a quote may visit https://broadband.nctconline.org for more details.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 164,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

