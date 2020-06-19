MANSCAPED Becomes Official Partner of Professional Bull Riders for New Team Competition

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED , the leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, has announced a partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders) as an Official Partner of the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, an exciting new team format competition running through mid-July. The popular 40-hour televised competition is being broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network through July 12, complete with MANSCAPED brand integrations and entertaining commercials.

"PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge is an incredible tournament – bringing the excitement and drama of PBR events to new levels, and we're really happy to be a part of it," said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. "No one needs to take care of themselves below-the-waist more than a bull rider, so the partnership was a no-brainer and has been resonating with PBR's huge fanbase."

The PBR Monster Energy Challenge began June 5 with closed events at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team tournament, featuring 48 of the world's top bull riders joining 12 teams, will run through June in Las Vegas before moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a ticketed championship weekend July 10-12 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with fan safety protocols in place.

"Since this exciting new team tournament also marks the highly anticipated return of spectators to live PBR events, fans will be able to enjoy MANSCAPED's sponsorship firsthand as they cheer on their favorite riders, bulls and teams," Joey said.

"MANSCAPED is a market disruptor that has put a fresh spin on their category – which is just what this innovative new team tournament has done for bull riding," said Josh Baker, SVP, Corporate Partnerships, PBR. "Their brand is a great match for this successful new format."

Renowned for its wildly creative and humorous branding and advertising, MANSCAPED has made a splash throughout the first half of PBR's two-month-long event. Included in the partnership are in-arena digital and static signage, commercials on CBS and social media integrations. The first half of the Monster Energy Team Challenge has been matched with superb marketing by MANSCAPED that has sparked buzz and real conversations about the importance of taking care of the area down there.

