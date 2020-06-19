SPA Awarded Contract to Support United States Fleet Forces Command

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was recently awarded a five-year contract to support the Force Development and Integrated Warfare Offices of United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC).

Under this contract, SPA will support the Director of Fleet Capabilities and Force Development with analysis and assessment of capabilities to assist with USFFC Force Development's role to deliver a more lethal Fleet.

"Providing knowledge based solutions to help the U.S. Navy identify capabilities and requirements to maintain a robust Fleet well into the future is what our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are excited to undertake this new work supporting United States Fleet Forces Command and look forward to a successful partnership."

