Spryker Extends Global Footprint: Hexaware Technologies to Join Spryker's Solution Partner Network

MUMBAI, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To serve global customer requests on a bigger scale, German-based e-commerce software provider Spryker Systems enters into a strategic partnership with Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading provider of IT, BPO and Consulting services on a global scale. The two corporations chose to collaborate to serve manufacturers, brands and retailers become industry leaders by means of innovative and highly customizable transactional business scenarios in both B2B & B2C and marketplaces.

The Spryker Cloud Commerce OS is one of the most sought after and modern commerce platforms in the market enabling companies to transform their business over time keeping pace with market requirements and innovation at speed. The system comes with over 800 API-modules and allows companies to digitize their business model. Companies employing Spryker benefit from increased operational efficiency, lower cost of ownership and extend sales reach and revenue.

"With our rapid international expansion, Spryker is looking into extending its partner network by aligning with global players that help us serve enterprise customers and accelerate e-commerce projects worldwide. I am thrilled to team up with Hexaware who chose to join our herd. Hexaware´s industry-leading delivery and execution model will help our joint clients fast-track their digital strategy driven by our technology," comments Edmund Frey, EVP Global Sales at Spryker Systems on the company's internationalization strategy.

Munish Mishra, Senior Vice President and Global Head Hexaware Interactive adds, "Driven by fast technological change and transactional innovation we have been seeing companies transform their business models to be more flexible and hugely innovative. Technology must ramp up to cater to these needs. In complex commerce scenarios, Spryker does perfectly meet these requirements as a technology enabler and partner."

Large organizations with a global presence do need strong and trusted partners who are able to deliver large and complex projects and maintain systems long-term. Through the partnership between Spryker Systems and Hexaware Technologies Limited, these enterprise customers now have easy access to an international Spryker powerhouse with over 19,000+ digital experts in 35 offices around the globe to deliver an end-to-end digital customer experience.

