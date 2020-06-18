Scientific Games Powers Sports Betting for Betfred in Colorado

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") expanded its sports betting partnership with Betfred to roll out its digital and retail solutions in the state of Colorado.

Following Betfred's selection of Scientific Games to provide OpenSports™ in Pennsylvania earlier this year, the two companies have now extended their collaboration to include digital and retail sportsbook services at the Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.

Betfred has now launched OpenSports full retail solutions including Self-Service Betting Terminals at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, with the Company's Digital services expected to follow in time for the 2020-2021 NFL season. In addition, Scientific Games will supply Betfred's operations in Colorado with OpenPlatform™, its industry leading player account management platform.

Earlier this week, Betfred also announced the signing of a multi-year sponsorship agreement to become an official partner of the Denver Broncos.

Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group COO, said, "OpenSports remains a core component of our U.S. sports betting strategy. As we extend our presence across the U.S., the team at Scientific Games plays an important role in helping us to deliver match-winning experiences for players through its reliable and flexible technology. We look forward to working with Scientific Games to bring exciting sports betting experiences to players in Colorado."

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "Betfred are a well-respected and successful UK operator and we are excited to partner with them as they build their expansion plans in the U.S. Hot on the heels of our Pennsylvania announcement with Betfred, this is another huge vote of confidence in our OpenSports platform. We are committed to set our customers up for long term success in regulated markets, and we're excited to showcase our product and service capabilities in two U.S. states with Betfred."

This latest deal builds on Scientific Games' strong foothold in the U.S. sports betting market, with its OpenSports solutions powering land-based and online operators to bring next level experiences for players.

