Porter Novelli Announces Strategic Alliance with Rabin Martin

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Novelli, one of the world's leading Purpose communication consultancies, announced today that it and Rabin Martin will form a strategic alliance as they embark on a collective journey to help global clients find, live and tell their ambition to make a positive impact.

The alliance combines the scale and Purpose-driven strategy of Porter Novelli with Rabin Martin's capabilities in crafting innovative programs and alliances at the intersection of private sector capabilities and unmet public health needs. The agencies will share client referrals and marketing resources as well as new business development opportunities.

Rabin Martin is a global firm with deep strategic consultative capabilities that became a member of the Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) in May 2016. As the business landscape becomes increasingly complex and disruption through innovation is happening faster than ever before, this strategic alliance allows these two OPRG firms to deliver best-in-class teams and consultative skillsets that can scale quickly worldwide to deliver solutions to new and existing clients for any business-defining moment.

"We have collaborated successfully with Porter Novelli to bring added value to clients on several occasions," said Jeffrey L. Sturchio, CEO, Rabin Martin. "Those experiences persuaded us that a strategic alliance would offer both organizations a path to accelerated growth, while also enabling us to broaden our ability to help clients improve the health of underserved populations around the world. We look forward to working more closely with Porter Novelli to achieve both goals."

While both organizations continue to work remotely due to COVID-19, Porter Novelli and Rabin Martin plan to co-locate their respective New York offices at 220 East 42nd Street in the Fall. Porter Novelli and Rabin Martin also have offices and teams that will be working together in London. The strategic partnership will be effective as of July 1.

"Together, we look forward to deploying new capabilities, strengthening our collective offerings and identifying more innovative solutions for clients," said David Bentley, CEO, Porter Novelli. "We are two organizations that are deeply committed to progress and growth – for businesses worldwide and the communities we serve."

About Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli is a global purpose communication consultancy born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. More than 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we believe that organizations must find, live and tell their purpose in order to thrive. Those companies will motivate action, secure loyalty and encourage advocacy — all in service to a healthier bottom line. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Rabin Martin

Rabin Martin is a global health strategy firm working at the intersection of private sector capabilities and unmet public health needs. We believe that leadership in global health requires fresh approaches, new business models and unlikely partnerships. Rooted in our mission to improve health for underserved populations, we design strategies, programs and partnerships that both deliver public health impact and drive business results. We leverage our deep knowledge and networks across a wide range of geographies and health areas, with specific expertise in infectious disease and vaccines, non-communicable diseases, rare diseases, maternal and child health, among other areas. Our clients and partners include multinational health care companies, multilateral institutions, government agencies, large foundations and leading NGOs. Rabin Martin is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porter-novelli-announces-strategic-alliance-with-rabin-martin-301079699.html

SOURCE Porter Novelli - New York