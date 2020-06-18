Preferred Hotels & Resorts Partners with Bureau Veritas on Health, Safety, and Hygiene Excellence Program through SafeGuard™ Label

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts to deploy the SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label, designed to support the operational restart activities of the hospitality industry. The SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program, a health, safety and hygiene excellence program that will be made available to support member properties with their reopening efforts. Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand representing 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. "Restart your Business with BV" will be offered to all member properties represented within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

As an independent third-party partner to Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Bureau Veritas will leverage its footprint and auditing expertise in more than 140 countries to make available a consistent and uniformed standard to every Preferred member hotel around the world. Bureau Veritas will deliver remote video audits, followed by systematic on-site audits to ensure the relevant measures are efficiently implemented locally at each specific hotel.

Ken Mastrandrea, COO, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, commented:

"At the heart of Preferred Hotels & Resorts is an inherent belief in travel and a commitment to placing the highest priority on the wellbeing and vitality of everyone within the Preferred network – our member hotels, our travel partners, our loyal guests, and our associates. Whether our members hotels are re-opening after a temporary closure or remained open throughout the pandemic, we look forward to helping them welcome more guests back through their doors, and as part of our collective efforts to move forward together, we are pleased to provide them with the necessary tools to rebound and thrive through this new partnership with Bureau Veritas."

The full suite of consulting, auditing, and certification services made available by Bureau Veritas to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio includes:

Consulting services to establish hygiene excellence guidelines and operating procedures for member hotels as they reopen

Communication and learning kits to educate all employees on good hygiene practices and protocols

Guidance on the voluntary application to earn Bureau Veritas' SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence Label which demonstrates that member hotels and resorts are in compliance with the recommended guidelines and protocols

Audits of hygiene protocols and operational requirements implementation

Continued support, auditing and testing to guarantee ongoing compliance with global and local hygiene excellence standards.

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO Bureau Veritas North America, commented:

"We are very excited to support Preferred Hotels & Resorts' 750 member properties in their future health and sanitization efforts. Backed by the world's leading medical advisors and experts including the Cleveland Clinic, as our Chief Medical Advisor, we have defined safety and hygiene excellence protocols, guidelines and procedures that will set the global standard for safety across the hospitality industry. Together, we will build trust again for travelers around the world!"

"Restart your Business with BV"

The SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

