Ocean House Management Expands its New England Portfolio with the Addition of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences at Boulder Hills

WATCH HILL, R.I., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Management, New England's leading luxury hospitality company, has been selected by Paul Mihailides, Chairman of the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, to manage the 3,500-acre four-season sporting destination. This agreement allows the award-winning hotel brand to expand into the sporting club hospitality and management space.

"We are excited to broaden our luxury lifestyle footprint in Rhode Island with an ideal opportunity to join forces with a multi-faceted, exclusive sporting club estate," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Management. "This collaboration will afford our Rhode Island hotel guests the opportunity to experience a variety of world-class activities, while we deliver OHM's elevated level of personalized service to The Preserve guests and members, set against a stunning natural backdrop," added Hostettler.

According to Mihailides, The Preserve is proud to partner with one of New England's most esteemed hospitality brands, solidifying our position as the leading luxury sporting club on the East Coast. "The Preserve is a distinguished sporting club and residential development that continues to evolve, and we believe that our association with Ocean House Management will take us to an even higher level of experience for our members and an entirely new audience of outdoor enthusiasts," said Mihailides.

The Preserve is considered the most amenity-rich sporting community in the country. It is a scenic four-season destination with 10 fly fishing ponds, an equestrian center with 100 miles of riding paths, an 18-hole award-winning Par-3 golf course, two private helipads, clay and grass tennis courts, a 1,765-foot zip-line, rock climbing areas, walking and bicycle trails, sporting clay courses, a skeet field and trap field. The shooting range is the longest indoor underground automated range in the world and includes 3D archery. In addition to the recreational activities and club membership, The Preserve is a master planned community with an extensive list of amenities and home types.

The Preserve is a timely and idyllic retreat, especially with the increased interest in outdoor experiences and drive-to destinations. The hospitality and residential component of the property consists of luxury condominiums, townhomes, and single-family residences in a variety of sizes and formats, which will be included in a rental program with the Ocean House Collection. The Preserve offers memorable hospitality experiences including luxury homes, cottages, safari tents, and a treehouse. The property also features scenic meeting and event spaces for groups of up to 350 indoor and 1,000 in outdoor tented areas, and a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Significant investments planned for The Preserve include a wellness and fitness center, additional indoor and outdoor dining facilities, and meeting spaces. Developments in the coming year will include the construction of a new Club Lounge, a communal space where Preserve members can connect and experience unique and highly personalized services and amenities, including dedicated check-in, concierge service, and daily culinary presentations.

About Ocean House Management

Since the redevelopment of the Forbes triple Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is an award-winning destination, with its own name and personality. Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; the Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn in Westerly (WeekapaugInn.com), Rhode Island, the Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Massachusetts and now The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island (PreserveSportingClub.com). For additional information, visit OHMCollection.com.

About The Preserve

The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a leading New England destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It is a four-season sporting club with 3,500 acres of protected nature. The Preserve features clay and grass tennis courts, 10 fly fishing ponds, an equestrian center with 100 miles of riding paths, an 18-hole PGA executive golf course, two private helipads, a 1,765-foot zip-line, rock climbing areas, walking and bicycle trails. Amenities also include a new outdoor pool, Double Barrel Kitchen & Bar restaurant and the upcoming launch of OH! Spa at the Preserve. For outdoor enthusiasts, The Preserve offers three world class sporting clay courses, a 210-foot bird tower, a skeet field and trap field. The shooting range is the longest indoor underground automated range in the world, including 3D archery. To help educate members and guests, The Preserve Academy is available to teach firearm safety defense and tactics. For special events, meetings and celebrations, The Preserve offers a variety of well-appointed indoor spaces, a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, and tented spaces for events of up to 1,000 people. Guest accommodations include luxury single family residences, townhomes, condominiums, cabins, safari tents and a treehouse nestled in nature. For complete details, visit PreserveSportingClub.com.

