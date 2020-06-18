InComm partners with American Logistics and Uber Health to launch a new Transportation Benefit Program for Health Plan Members

ATLANTA, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm , a leading payments technology company, today announced a new partnership with American Logistics and Uber Health to launch a Transportation Benefit Program that will allow Medicare Advantage members to request non-emergency medical transportation using plan-provided benefits.

Through this solution, health plans will be able to provide their members with an OTC Network® benefits card enabling the use of plan-provided benefits or dollars to pay for transportation to medical appointments or approved locations. American Logistics and Uber Health can accommodate requests for ambulatory, curb-to-curb, door-to-door, or wheelchair round-trip transportation.

Powered by InComm's Healthcare Payments Platform, the OTC Network allows consumers to use health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to purchase items from specified product categories at participating retailers. With this new program, consumers can use their OTC Network benefits towards approved transportation.

With InComm Healthcare's new multi-wallet card capabilities, health plans can offer multiple benefits program types on a single card. Benefits, on a single card, may include:

over-the-counter (OTC) medications,

healthy foods,

health and wellness items,

newly added transportation benefits.

"With today's health concerns, health plans have the opportunity to embrace actions that can help support their members' overall health," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "We're proud of this partnership, which will help patients get to the medical appointments they need without having to pay out of pocket."



"We're proud to help health plans improve their members' mobility options when it comes to managing their overall health, especially in times during which being healthy has become the most important personal asset," said Mike Dunne, Vice President of Healthcare at American Logistics.

"This is the first partnership of its kind designed to facilitate non-emergency medical transportation for those who depend on plan-provided benefits. For the first time ever, those with OTC Network® benefits cards can now access transportation," said Dan Trigub, Head of Uber Health. "We're eager to work alongside InComm and American Logistics to help further remove transportation as a barrier to care for our most vulnerable populations."

The OTC Network is accepted in-store at over 60,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers' websites.

For more information about InComm Healthcare's product suite, click here .

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com .

About American Logistics

American Logistics Company is a transportation management and technology company serving the healthcare industry and transit/municipal agencies nationwide. American Logistics leverages its proprietary technology to manage the transportation benefit by validating eligibility, trip type, destination, and by GPS/AVL for live-trip tracking while providing analytics and detailed reporting. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, American Logistics has over 20 years of experience in passenger transportation. To learn more about how American Logistics can add or augment transportation for your organization, visit americanlogistics.com.

About Uber Health

Uber Health is a HIPAA-secure platform that allows healthcare providers, payers, non-emergency medical transportation brokers, and others within the continuum of care to centrally schedule, manage, and pay for rides for those they care for at scale. Uber Health helps reduce barriers to care and supports improved health outcomes by providing access to more efficient, flexible and transparent mobility solutions. Over 1,000 healthcare organizations like American Logistics, MedStar, and Boston Medical Center trust Uber Health to connect transportation to those who need it most. Learn more at uberhealth.com .

