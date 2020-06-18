Top Florida Real Estate Firm Coldwell Banker Premier Properties Joins Schmidt Family of Companies, One Of Nation's Largest Real Estate Firms

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Premier Properties announced that it has merged with the Schmidt Family of Companies which operates more than 90 Coldwell Banker offices, more than any other worldwide franchisee, with approximately 2,000 agents in Florida, Michigan, Ohio and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation, full-service real estate firm that was founded in Traverse City, Mich. in 1927. Led by Ken Schmidt and son Mike, the company generated a combined 18,765 transactions and $3.9 billion in 2019 sales volume. It moves into the top 30 of the largest U.S. real estate companies according to REAL Trends.

Coldwell Banker Premier Properties is a top 50 Coldwell Banker franchise with 1,323 transaction sides in 2019 with more than $400 million in volume. Steve Cupolo, who will now serve as Regional Vice President maintaining day-to-day operations founded the company in 1998. The firm will retain its name and its 11 offices and 250 agents will continue to serve St. Augustine and northern St. John's County down through Daytona Beach.

"We have known Steve for a long time and our values align so well," said Ken Schmidt, CEO of the Schmidt Family of Companies. "As we have grown from our roots in northern Michigan, we strategically chose to expand in Florida. With a focus on waterfront, resort and luxury markets where our experiences can assist in growth and natural referral opportunities."

Cupolo reports sales and average price are both up approximately five percent year-over-year while the luxury market is up 16% in sales and 13% in volume led largely by vacation/second home buyers from the Northeast and California.

"The Schmidt Family of Companies provides us with sales and marketing resources and support that allows us to solidify our already strong regional presence and enhance the outstanding customer service we provide to our agents and clients," Cupolo said. "We are most excited about leveraging the luxury home marketing program that the Schmidt Family of Companies has perfected and help expose our high-end listings."

"We are very excited about our company's further development on the east coast of Florida," said Mike Schmidt, president of the Schmidt Family of Companies. "We continue to be in a growth mode. Today's announcement is another positive sign and shows how bullish we are on the region's future."

ABOUT SCHMIDT FAMILY OF COMPANIES

Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation, full-service real estate brokerage firm founded in 1927 with 90 Coldwell Banker offices and 2,000 agents and brokers across both coasts of Florida, western and northern Michigan, northeast Ohio and the U.S. Virgin Islands along with Century 21 Schmidt Real Estate in Venice, Florida. For more information visit www.schmidtfamilyofcompanies.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-florida-real-estate-firm-coldwell-banker-premier-properties-joins-schmidt-family-of-companies-one-of-nations-largest-real-estate-firms-301079394.html

SOURCE Schmidt Family of Companies