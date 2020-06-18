ROAR Digital Announces Sports Betting Partnership with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Spirit Mountain Casino

GRAND RONDE, Ore., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAR Digital, LLC – the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – and the Confederate Tribes of Grand Ronde, announced today a long-term partnership. ROAR Digital will be the Tribes' exclusive sports betting partner.

ROAR Digital will open a BetMGM Sportsbook at Spirit Mountain Casino this year. Spirit Mountain Casino is the largest casino in Oregon. Along with retail sports betting, ROAR Digital will roll out an on-reservation mobile sports betting app, as well as an eventual state-wide online sports betting offering, as it becomes available to the Tribe, pending regulatory approval.

"We have found a great partner in the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and Spirit Mountain Casino and look forward to working with the Tribe to bring a leading retail and online sports betting experience to Oregon," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of ROAR Digital.

"This joint venture between two of the gaming industry's most recognizable brands will bring a world class sports betting offering to Oregon," said Stan Dillon, General Manager, Spirit Mountain Casino. "We're excited to launch this partnership with BetMGM, which will allow us to extend our established position as the Northwest's premier entertainment destination."

With thirteen BetMGM Sportsbooks across Nevada, Mississippi, Michigan and New Jersey, as well as a mobile sports betting app, BetMGM uses an exclusive betting engine that allows sports fans to place bets quickly, safely and with ease. BetMGM also offers an extensive range of online poker and casino games, where permitted.

About ROAR Digital

ROAR Digital LLC is a US sports betting and online gaming joint venture, created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new regulated sports betting market developing in the US. Utilizing GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, ROAR Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and Partypoker. The venture has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com .

About Spirit Mountain

As the Northwest's premier entertainment destination, Spirit Mountain Casino is now Oregon's largest casino and top regional attraction with a variety of popular table games, nearly 2,000 slot machines, keno and poker. Spirit Mountain Casino offers the latest and greatest slot machines, with hundreds of new games arriving throughout the year. A newly-remodeled lodge offers 254 spacious rooms including luxurious suites, guests can make a day trip of it or book a room and enjoy the amazing views in comfort and style. The 1,900-seat, state-of-the-art event center features new and exciting world-class entertainment as well as a variety of fairs and room set ups for conventions. The casino also offers a free RV parking lot conveniently located to a main entrance of the casino. There are also a wide variety of dining options to choose from. With over five dining establishments, guests can enjoy a delicious sit-down, upscale dining experience or a "Grab & Go" quick bite. Go to spiritmountain.com for more information about Spirit Mountain Casino.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

