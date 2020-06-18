UTWIN Selects Expert System to Improve Business Process Automation with Artificial Intelligence

ROCKVILLE, Md. and PARIS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence company Expert System and UTWIN, the 100% digital brokerage and management platform for insurance solutions, today announced a partnership to enhance UTWIN's underwriting activities by leveraging the advanced capabilities of Expert System's Artificial Intelligence platform.

There is a growing appetite for solutions that optimize process automation by understanding and exploiting unstructured information. Expert System's AI-based platform leverages natural language understanding to process information in the most complete and accurate way possible. It combines the ability to comprehend textual information with the power, flexibility and scalability required by today's businesses, while also offering relevant cost-benefit advantages.

Expert System has been working with some of the world's leading insurance and reinsurance companies. Its products for the Insurance market allow customers to automate their data and knowledge-based processes, ensuring easy integration, rapid implementation and a clear ROI.

"Expert System's Artificial Intelligence offers a proven response to the challenges of unstructured data management and intelligent automation," said Alain Biancardi, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Expert System France & Benelux. "Making processes more effective is at the core of our solutions for the insurance industry, and we are honored to be chosen by UTWIN as a trusted partner for their innovation efforts:"

With Expert System's AI platform, UTWIN greatly improves the customer journey, reducing response time, especially for medical report analysis, and increasing the quality of service.

"The integration of AI modules in our customer interaction processes provides real added-value support for our teams. It will allow them to strengthen the relationship with their customers and partners and achieve the highest levels of service quality," explains Patrick Petitjean, President and co-founder at UTWIN.

About UTWIN Assurances

UTWIN is a 100% digital brokerage and management platform for insurance solutions. Combining a native digital culture, leading insurance technical expertise and deep customer experience know-how, UTWIN provides the most tailored insurance and service solutions available on the market for partners, distributors, insurers and reinsurers.

For more information visit https://www.utwin.fr/

About Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human-like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector, working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and EBSCO.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

