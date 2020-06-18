Biocomposites Announces STIMULAN® Products Added to NHS Supply Chain

KEELE, England, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announced that its STIMULAN® and genex® products have been added to the NHS Supply Chain's Total Orthopaedic Solutions 2 ("TOS2") framework agreement. NHS Supply Chain manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of healthcare products and services for NHS trusts and healthcare organisations across England and Wales and TOS2 provides a single source for NHS Trusts to purchase orthopaedic products.

STIMULAN recently gained a new European CE mark approval for mixing with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin. It is the only calcium matrix approved for use in bone and soft tissue and targets high concentrations of antibiotic at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically – which lowers rates of reinfection, saves hospital costs and improves patient outcomes. STIMULAN is the only product of its type available through the TOS2 agreement.

The NHS Supply Chain was designed to help the NHS deliver clinically assured, quality products at the best value. The TOS2 agreement provides competitive national pricing and builds on TOS1 which secured over 50% of all spend in scope across the English NHS, with the aim of rising to over 90% with TOS2.

The NHS adoption of STIMULAN builds on the product's commendable traction worldwide and it is the option of choice for influential surgeons managing infection, offering them the flexibility to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels in both bone and soft tissue.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "STIMULAN is already used in over 50,000 cases every year in thousands of hospitals around the world. As the only calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue, our addition to TOS2 makes it even easier for hospitals and surgeons to access this breakthrough solution as part of their infection management strategy."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Its STIMULAN products are the first calcium matrices to receive European approval for mixing with antibiotics such as vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in bone and soft tissue. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit www.biocomposites.com

